US Looks for Ways of Biotechnology Military Application to Outrun Strategic Rivals- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States is setting long-term goals to fing military applications of biotechnology to outrun strategic rivals, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The document (the 2023 US Biomanufacturing Strategy) defines long-term goals for the development of biotechnologies and the search for their military applications," Kirollov told reporters, adding that the goal declared in the strategy is to ensure technological sovereignty in the field of biomanufacturing and overtake strategic rivals.