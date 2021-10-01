US Looks Forward to Building Relations With Turkey Despite S-400 Disagreements - Sherman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US is looking forward to developing the relationship with Turkey despite disagreements over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement of plans to acquire more Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft systems, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a press briefing on Friday.

"Turkey is a NATO ally, they're a valuable member of NATO... We know that President Erdogan said that they might consider and have the right to consider any weapons system, including the S-400. This is an ongoing issue. We've urged Turkey at every level and opportunity not to retain the S-400 system and refrain from purchasing any additional Russian military equipment," Sherman said.

"We look forward to continuing to build that relationship (with Turkey) with all its complexity and sometimes its challenges."

Erdogan on Thursday announced the possibility of cooperation between Russia and Turkey on the acquisition of military equipment including the S-400 following meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The two leaders also discussed space cooperation during their meetings. Erdogan also invited Putin to pay him a return visit in Turkey.