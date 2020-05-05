US Looks Forward to Continuing Negotiations With North Korea - State Dept.

The United States remains committed to diplomacy and the 2018 Singapore statements and anticipates conducting talks with North Korea again, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Marc Knapper said on Tuesday

"As far as the United States is concerned we remain open to diplomacy regardless of whatever conclusions Pyongyang has drawn. The door to diplomacy remains open," Knapper said. "We remain committed to fulfilling the promise of the 2018 Singapore statements, and we look forward to being able to sit down once again with North Korea. We are committed to diplomacy, committed to a peaceful resolution of tensions there, committed to resolving their nuclear and missile programs.

Knapper noted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted the ability of the two sides to meet face-to-face, but added that the United States will continue to look for ways for the two countries to talk.

"[W]e believe our side has been very flexible up until now and we are looking for some flexibility on the part of Korean side too," Knapper said.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October 2019 talks in Sweden, saying that the United States had come empty-handed. The United States has claimed that good discussions did take place during the negotiations.