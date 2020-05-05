UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Looks Forward To Continuing Negotiations With North Korea - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:19 PM

US Looks Forward to Continuing Negotiations With North Korea - State Dept.

The United States remains committed to diplomacy and the 2018 Singapore statements and anticipates conducting talks with North Korea again, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Marc Knapper said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States remains committed to diplomacy and the 2018 Singapore statements and anticipates conducting talks with North Korea again, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Marc Knapper said on Tuesday.

"As far as the United States is concerned we remain open to diplomacy regardless of whatever conclusions Pyongyang has drawn. The door to diplomacy remains open," Knapper said. "We remain committed to fulfilling the promise of the 2018 Singapore statements, and we look forward to being able to sit down once again with North Korea. We are committed to diplomacy, committed to a peaceful resolution of tensions there, committed to resolving their nuclear and missile programs.

"

Knapper noted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted the ability of the two sides to meet face-to-face, but added that the United States will continue to look for ways for the two countries to talk.

"[W]e believe our side has been very flexible up until now and we are looking for some flexibility on the part of Korean side too," Knapper said.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October 2019 talks in Sweden, saying that the United States had come empty-handed. The United States has claimed that good discussions did take place during the negotiations.

Related Topics

Resolution Nuclear Pyongyang Singapore Japan United States Sweden North Korea October 2018 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP launches mobile e-clinic to get children vac ..

21 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Council f ..

21 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues guidelines to prevent spread of COVI ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

51 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.