US Looks Forward to Deeper Military, Political Relations With Ukraine - Bolton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The United States is keen on strengthening political and military ties with Ukraine , US National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters in Kiev on Wednesday.

"We certainly look forward to deeper both political and military cooperation," Bolton said in a press conference.

During his visit to Ukraine, Bolton met with members of the new government, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Thursday, Bolton will depart Kiev and travel to Belarus, Moldova and Poland.