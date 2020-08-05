US Looks Forward to Outcome of Beirut Blast Investigation - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States looks forward to the outcome of the investigation of the massive explosion in Beirut, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"We understand that the Government of Lebanon continues to investigate its cause and look forward to the outcome of those efforts," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

Pompeo added that the State Department is closely monitoring the situation and ready to assist Lebanon in recovery efforts.

A massive blast rocked the Lebanese capital at 17:11 local time (14:11 GMT). The epicenter of the explosion was the port of Beirut, and according to the city's governor Marwan Abboud, half of the buildings in the Lebanese capital have been damaged.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said during a public address that at least 63 people were killed and more than 3,000 others have been injured in the incident.