US Looks Forward To Receiving WHO Report On Coronavirus Origin - White House

Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The United States has not seen the World Health Organization (WHO) report on the origins of novel coronavirus and hopes to receive it soon, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have seen those reports, the public reporting on it. We are looking forward to receiving the report and data from the WHO investigation," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the WHO said there is no evidence the novel coronavirus circulated in any animal species in China in late 2019.

The WHO also said was very unlikely that any virus could escape from the laboratories of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Psaki said the United States' supports the work of the WHO but noted that Washington was not participating in the investigation.

"We have expressed our concerns regarding the need for full transparency and access from China and the WHO to all information regarding the earliest days of the pandemic," Psaki said.

