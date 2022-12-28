US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The United States looks forward to supporting Nepal as the country deepens its democratic traditions after holding elections, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Nepal's commitment to democracy is an example to countries around the world," Blinken said in a statement.

"We look forward to supporting Nepal as it continues to deepen its democratic traditions in accordance with the will of the Nepali people."

Blinken congratulated Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and his coalition partners on forming a new government in Nepal.

"We are proud to have robust and longstanding ties with Nepal and will continue to stand with the government of Nepal to promote issues of mutual importance, including achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth, strengthening Nepal's climate resilience and upholding democracy and respect for human rights," Blinken said.