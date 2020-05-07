US Looks Forward to Transatlantic Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19 - State Department

An acting assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US State Department, Philip T. Reeker, said on Wednesday that the United States was in close contact with the EU partners on the matters of the global coronavirus pandemic and that it was looking forward to continuing the cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) An acting assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US State Department, Philip T. Reeker, said on Wednesday that the United States was in close contact with the EU partners on the matters of the global coronavirus pandemic and that it was looking forward to continuing the cooperation.

"I think it is important to know that despite the pandemic we have continued to move forward on transatlantic relations. In the big picture, the history we have created marches on and we are looking very carefully at how we coordinate revitalization of our economies, how we restart as we come through this coronacrisis," Reeker said at a briefing.

The official went on to mention the shared victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, which marks the 75th anniversary this year, saying that "this transatlantic partnership, which we built over 75 years, has helped us find ways not only to repatriate citizens on both sides of the Atlantic but to share information about the virus and resources to facilitate the immediate crisis response and look at other complex issues."

Reeker added that he was in touch which his European colleagues every day.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global COVID-19 case count currently stands at 3,689,887 and the death toll at 258,160.