US Looks Forward to Working With New Algerian President Tebboune - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Trump administration has welcomed the holding of the latest presidential elections in Algeria, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"The United States congratulates Algeria on the recent conclusion of presidential elections," Ortagus said in a statement. "We look forward to working with President-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune to promote regional security and prosperity."

Algeria's former Prime Minister Tebboune won the presidential election in the first round on Thursday, securing over 58 percent of the votes.

"Over the past year, the Algerian people have voiced their aspirations not just at the ballot box but in the streets, as well. The United States supports the right of Algerians to peacefully express their views. The United States and Algeria enjoy a mutually respectful and beneficial partnership," Ortagus said.

In February 2019, thousands of people took to the streets of Algiers after then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, said he would run for a fifth term in office. Facing public pressure, Bouteflika said he would resign.