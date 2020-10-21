UrduPoint.com
US Looks Forward To Working With New Bolivian Government - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:48 PM

The United States congratulates President-elect of Bolivia Luis Arce and looks forward to working with his government, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The United States congratulates President-elect of Bolivia Luis Arce and looks forward to working with his government, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States looks forward to working with the new, democratically elected government on matters of mutual interest," Pompeo said.

He praised Bolivia's electoral authorities for overseeing the voting process and peaceful conduct of Bolivians, political parties, civil society and security forces.

Bolivia held a presidential election on Sunday.

According to the latest update on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Bolivia (TSE) website, Arce is leading the race with 54 percent of the vote. He is followed by Carlos Mesa, a centrist former president himself, with 29.52 percent of the vote and Luis Fernando Camacho, a conservative anti-Morales protest leader, with 14.37 percent of the vote.

Under Bolivia's electoral law, the threshold for a presidential candidate to win an election in the first round is at least 50 percent of the vote or, alternatively, over 40 percent of the vote given a margin of 10 percent from the closest rival.

