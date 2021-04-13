US 'Looks Forward' to Working With New Djibouti President - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US government is looking forward to working with newly-elected Djibouti President Ismalil Omar Guellah following his victory in Friday's election, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Monday.

The United States looks forward to working with the government of President Ismail Omar Guelleh and the people of Djibouti to advance our common interests following Djibouti's presidential election on April 9," Price said.

The spokesman also paid tribute to major international African and Arab organizations that observed the election process.

"We appreciate the work of the election observer missions from the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development," he said.

The United States encouraged the government of Djibouti to further strengthen its democratic institutions and processes in line with recommendations from the observer missions, Price added.