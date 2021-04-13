UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Looks Forward' To Working With New Djibouti President - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

US 'Looks Forward' to Working With New Djibouti President - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US government is looking forward to working with newly-elected Djibouti President Ismalil Omar Guellah following his victory in Friday's election, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Monday.

The United States looks forward to working with the government of President Ismail Omar Guelleh and the people of Djibouti to advance our common interests following Djibouti's presidential election on April 9," Price said.

The spokesman also paid tribute to major international African and Arab organizations that observed the election process.

"We appreciate the work of the election observer missions from the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development," he said.

The United States encouraged the government of Djibouti to further strengthen its democratic institutions and processes in line with recommendations from the observer missions, Price added.

Related Topics

Election Djibouti Price United States April From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

1 hour ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

2 hours ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

3 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.