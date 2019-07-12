WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The United States looks forward to maintaining a close partnership with the new cabinet of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and continuing working on regional security issues, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We congratulate the prime minister [Masrour Barzani] and Kurdistan regional government on their successful government formation," Ortagus said. "We work on important issues including regional security, economic reform and repairing relations between the KRG and the government of Iraq.

We are, of course, confident that we will remain a close partner on these priorities moving forward."

The new Kurdish Regional Government was sworn in on Wednesday and newly-elected KRG President Nechirvan Barzani was sworn in on Monday.

Masrour Barzani is the son of the Kurdistan region's first president, Masoud Barzani, who was elected in 2005. Current President Nechirvan Barzani is a cousin of the prime minister.