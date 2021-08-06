US Looks Forward to Working With New UN Special Envoy on Yemen Grundberg - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The United States is anticipating working with newly-appointed UN Special Envoy for Yemen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States welcomes the appointment of Hans Grundberg as the new UN Special Envoy for Yemen," Blinken said. "Grundberg brings considerable expertise on Yemen and the region, and we look forward to working closely with him to advance a durable resolution to the conflict in Yemen."

Earlier on Friday, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq announced that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg to serve as new Special Envoy for Yemen.

Blinken said now is the time for peace and noted that seven years of war and instability have devastated Yemen's economy and eroded even the most basic services, leading to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

"There is unprecedented international and regional consensus on the need to end the Houthi offensive on Marib and other fighting, and on placing renewed emphasis on political talks to finally bring relief to the Yemeni people and allow them to determine a brighter future for their country," he said.

Blinken also expressed gratitude to former UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths for his efforts aimed solving the ongoing conflict in Yemen, and stressed that Washington looks forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity as the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.