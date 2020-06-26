UrduPoint.com
US Looks Forward To Working With Next Mongolian Government - State Dept.

Fri 26th June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The United States applauds the people of Mongolia for successfully holding parliamentary elections this week and looks forward to working with the next government, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The United States commends the people of Mongolia for exercising their unalienable right to vote in the parliamentary elections on June 24, " Ortagus said on Thursday. "We look forward to working with Mongolia's next government."

The United States, she added, is proud to be Mongolia's "third neighbor" and strategic partner in ensuring security in the Indo-Pacific.

The US government also wants to strengthen Mongolia's sovereignty and independence, Ortagus said.

