US looks to boost hiring of scarce truckers

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :With truck drivers in short supply, US President Joe Biden's administration announced steps Thursday to boost recruitment by speeding up licensing, improving apprenticeship programs and attracting more veterans and women.

Truckers are vital in the United States, moving 70 percent of all freight, but for years, the industry has struggled to find enough employees.

The volume of cargo has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic as has the time drivers spend waiting for shipments at congested ports and warehouses, the White House said.

The Biden administration aims to help states catch up on backlogs of driver testing and commercial vehicle licensing that accumulated during the pandemic.

It also wants to expand apprenticeship programs serving 10,000 people with the help of employers, unions and trade associations.

"Solving the issues won't happen overnight, but we can be innovative and take action now," a senior Biden administration official said Wednesday.

Washington also intends to expand initiatives to attract more women as well as people between the ages of 18 and 20.

Another target for recruitments will be veterans, 70,000 of whom have left the military with truck driving experience in the past five years, according to the administration.

The focus on truck drivers is part of the White House's broader work to resolve supply snarls that have hampered the economic recovery and played a role in driving inflation higher.

Coordination efforts and threats of fines, for example, have already drastically reduced the number of backlogged containers on the docks at major US ports.