UrduPoint.com

US Looks To Boost Hiring Of Scarce Truckers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:56 PM

US looks to boost hiring of scarce truckers

With truck drivers in short supply, US President Joe Biden's administration announced steps Thursday to boost recruitment by speeding up licensing, improving apprenticeship programs and attracting more veterans and women

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :With truck drivers in short supply, US President Joe Biden's administration announced steps Thursday to boost recruitment by speeding up licensing, improving apprenticeship programs and attracting more veterans and women.

Truckers are vital in the United States, moving 70 percent of all freight, but for years, the industry has struggled to find enough employees.

The volume of cargo has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic as has the time drivers spend waiting for shipments at congested ports and warehouses, the White House said.

The Biden administration aims to help states catch up on backlogs of driver testing and commercial vehicle licensing that accumulated during the pandemic.

It also wants to expand apprenticeship programs serving 10,000 people with the help of employers, unions and trade associations.

"Solving the issues won't happen overnight, but we can be innovative and take action now," a senior Biden administration official said Wednesday.

Washington also intends to expand initiatives to attract more women as well as people between the ages of 18 and 20.

Another target for recruitments will be veterans, 70,000 of whom have left the military with truck driving experience in the past five years, according to the administration.

The focus on truck drivers is part of the White House's broader work to resolve supply snarls that have hampered the economic recovery and played a role in driving inflation higher.

Coordination efforts and threats of fines, for example, have already drastically reduced the number of backlogged containers on the docks at major US ports.

Related Topics

White House Driver Vehicle United States Women All Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

1 hour ago
 Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises ..

Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises concerns

2 minutes ago
 Germany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omi ..

Germany Expects to Receive Vaccines Adapted to Omicron in Early 2022 - Health Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Russia, Mongolia to Continue Cooperating in COVID- ..

Russia, Mongolia to Continue Cooperating in COVID-19 Response - Declaration

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.