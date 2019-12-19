US Looks to Strip Man of Citizenship for Allegedly Aiding Hamas - Justice Dept.

The US government is seeking to strip a Michigan man of his citizenship for allegedly concealing his support for Hamas and subsequent conviction in Israel, the Justice Department said in a press release

"The Justice Department today filed a lawsuit seeking to revoke the naturalized United States citizenship of Abdul Jabbar Naji Shalabi, who allegedly concealed from US immigration authorities his provision of material support to the terrorist organization Hamas by twice concealing bomb-making materials on behalf of a known Hamas bomb maker," the release said on Wednesday.

Shalabi, 39, was arrested in Israel in late 2002 for allegedly concealing acetone on behalf of Hamas bomb maker Ahmad Abu-Taha, and six months later pleaded guilty to providing service to an unlawful association, the release added.

Shalabi, a Jordanian native, immigrated to the United States in 1997 before leaving to study at Bir Zeit University in the West Bank. Following his release in April 2003, Shalabi returned to the United States where he became a naturalized citizen in 2005, according to the release.