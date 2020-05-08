US Loses Historic 20.5Mln Jobs in April, Unemployment Reaches 14.7% - Labor Department

The United States lost a historic 20.5 million jobs in April as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic bumped up the nation's unemployment rate by 10.3 percent to 14.7 percent, the Labor Department said in its monthly employment report on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The United States lost a historic 20.5 million jobs in April as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic bumped up the nation's unemployment rate by 10.3 percent to 14.7 percent, the Labor Department said in its monthly employment report on Friday.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent," the report said. "The changes in these measures reflect the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it."