UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Loses Military Lead In Indo-Pacific, Defense Strategy In 'Unprecedented Crisis'- Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:10 PM

US Loses Military Lead in Indo-Pacific, Defense Strategy in 'Unprecedented Crisis'- Report

The United States has lost its military primacy in the Indo-Pacific, with its defense strategy in the region facing a deep crisis primarily due to a mismatch between Washington's strategic ends and available means, a fresh report from the United States Studies Centre of the University of Sydney said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The United States has lost its military primacy in the Indo-Pacific, with its defense strategy in the region facing a deep crisis primarily due to a mismatch between Washington's strategic ends and available means, a fresh report from the United States Studies Centre of the University of Sydney said.

"America's defense strategy in the Indo-Pacific is in the throes of an unprecedented crisis. It is, at its core, a crisis born of the misalignment between Washington's strategic ends and its available means. Faced with an increasingly contested regional security landscape and with limited defense resources at its disposal, the United States military is no longer assured of its ability to single-handedly uphold a favorable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific," the report, published on Monday, read.

According to the report, the US defense strategy is better suited to fight one large-scale war rather than juggle several smaller conflicts across the world while also trying to deter China's military aspirations.

This, coupled with "an outdated superpower mindset in the foreign policy establishment" will require Washington to make "strategic trade-offs" in the Indo-Pacific.

As for now, the United States has lost military domination in the region and its "capacity to uphold a favorable balance of power is increasingly uncertain," the report added.

"The combined effect of ongoing wars in the middle East, budget austerity, underinvestment in advanced military capabilities and the scale of America's liberal order-building agenda has left the US armed forces ill-prepared for great power competition in the Indo-Pacific," the report said.

Maintaining a favorable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the Western Hemisphere is one of Washington's defense objectives set by the US 2018 National Defense Strategy.

Related Topics

World Europe China Washington Budget Sydney United States Middle East 2018 From

Recent Stories

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open 20 August 2019

28 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly rise on optimism for trade, s ..

27 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Has Long B ..

42 minutes ago

500,000 people expected to arrive in Dubai from 20 ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.