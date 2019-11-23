US Loses Unmanned Drone Over Libya - AFRICOM

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The US armed forces lost a drone on a mission flying over the city of Tripoli in Libya, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced in a statement.

"An unarmed US Africa Command remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) was lost over Tripoli, Libya, Nov. 21," the statement said on Friday. "The incident is currently under investigation.

RPA operations are carried out over Libya to assess the ongoing security situation and monitor violent extremist activity, the release said.

On Thursday, the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, said it downed an Italian unmanned drone in the west of the country. An LNA spokesman said they are waiting on an explanation from the Italian government as to why the drone was in Libyan airspace.