US Lost $1.1 Trillion In Travel Economic Output In 2020 Due To Pandemic - Industry Group

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

The United States lost $1.1 trillion in travel economic output last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic measures, which diminished the industry's economic footprint by nearly half compared to pre-pandemic levels, the US Travel Association said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States lost $1.1 trillion in travel economic output last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic measures, which diminished the industry's economic footprint by nearly half compared to pre-pandemic levels, the US Travel Association said on Wednesday.

"Travel's economic footprint in the United States shrank a staggering 42% last year, from $2.6 trillion to $1.5 trillion," the Travel Association said in a press release.

The United States lost 5.

6 million travel-supported jobs in 2020, accounting for about 65 percent of all US jobs lost due to the pandemic, the release also.

US Travel Association President Roger Dow said the recovery of the US economy will hinge on the recovery of the travel industry.

US lawmakers will meet with travel industry leaders later on Wednesday to discuss further relief efforts and putting the United States in a position to welcome international travel, the release said.

