US Lost MQ-9 Drone In Black Sea Int'l Waters After Colliding With Russian Su-27 - EUCOM

Published March 14, 2023 | 11:48 PM

US Lost MQ-9 Drone in Black Sea Int'l Waters After Colliding With Russian Su-27 - EUCOM

A Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of an unmanned MQ-9 drone during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) A Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of an unmanned MQ-9 drone during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a release on Tuesday.

"Two Russian Su-27 aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept with a US Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance unmanned MQ-9 aircraft that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea today. At approximately 7:03 am (CET) one of the Russian Su-27 aircraft struck the propeller of the MQ-9," the release said.

The release said that the resulting damage to the MQ-9 made it necessary for US forces to bring down the drone in international waters.

