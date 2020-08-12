UrduPoint.com
US Lost Position Of Global Order Guarantor After Quitting Int'l Accords - German NGO

The United States has completely lost the role of guarantor of international order by withdrawing from major multilateral agreements, Detlef Dzembritzki, the head of the United Nations Association of Germany non-governmental organization (DGVN), which studies Germany's policy in the UN, said on Wednesday

"The role of the United States as a model and guarantor of international order is now completely lost, because they [the US] increasingly withdraw from multilateral agreements and parts of the UN system," Dzembritzki said in an interview with Germany's Faces of Peace initiative.

Commenting on the current health crisis, the DGVN head said that the populist administrations of the United States and Brazil are "putting the health of their populations at risk and silence the disease.

"Such governments are not part of the solution to our global problems, they are part of the problem. Populist and nationalist trends always reach a deadlock. They are unable to resolve today's multiple cross-border crises and are already failing in their own country," Dzembritzki added.

Under the Trump administration, the US has pulled out of a range of agreements, including the Paris climate deal, the Iran nuclear accord, the Soviet-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is now the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the US. With the treaty set to expire in February 2021, Trump is actively touting a new trilateral arms control initiative that would include China, even though the latter ruled out joining such talks.

