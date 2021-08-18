US Lost Prestige as World Leader After Chaotic Exit From Afghanistan - Czech President

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United States has lost its status as world leader after its chaotic exit from Afghanistan, and now the purpose of NATO is also in question, Czech President Milos Zeman told the Parlamentni listy news portal.

"In my opinion, Americans have lost the prestige as the world leader over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the existence of NATO itself raises questions," Zeman said.

The distrust in NATO from member countries will grow from now on, because they will doubt the defensive abilities of the alliance after the failure in Afghanistan, the Czech president averred.

"But if NATO has failed, this must lead to the reassessment of our defense expenditures and focus on the national defense," Zeman added, explaining that if defense expenditures rise, then something should be expected in response -- in this case, protection from international terrorism.

"The current scenario [of the developments in Afghanistan] will continue, which means that the Taliban [designated terrorist by the UN and Russia] will create a terrorist center in Afghanistan. By that, they will renew terrorist attacks, basically, all over the world," Zeman said.

After a weeks-long offensive upon large cities, launched after the start of foreign troop withdrawal, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and its capital on Sunday, prompting President Ashraf Ghani to resign and flee. The militants declared the two-decade war to be over.