UrduPoint.com

US Lost Prestige As World Leader After Chaotic Exit From Afghanistan - Czech President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Lost Prestige as World Leader After Chaotic Exit From Afghanistan - Czech President

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The United States has lost its status as world leader after its chaotic exit from Afghanistan, and now the purpose of NATO is also in question, Czech President Milos Zeman told the Parlamentni listy news portal.

"In my opinion, Americans have lost the prestige as the world leader over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the existence of NATO itself raises questions," Zeman said.

The distrust in NATO from member countries will grow from now on, because they will doubt the defensive abilities of the alliance after the failure in Afghanistan, the Czech president averred.

"But if NATO has failed, this must lead to the reassessment of our defense expenditures and focus on the national defense," Zeman added, explaining that if defense expenditures rise, then something should be expected in response -- in this case, protection from international terrorism.

"The current scenario [of the developments in Afghanistan] will continue, which means that the Taliban [designated terrorist by the UN and Russia] will create a terrorist center in Afghanistan. By that, they will renew terrorist attacks, basically, all over the world," Zeman said.

After a weeks-long offensive upon large cities, launched after the start of foreign troop withdrawal, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and its capital on Sunday, prompting President Ashraf Ghani to resign and flee. The militants declared the two-decade war to be over.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Militants World United Nations Alliance Lead United States Sunday Ashraf Ghani All From

Recent Stories

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four vi ..

Jubilant Jakobsen caps comeback with stage four victory at Vuelta

17 minutes ago
 Better curriculum in Sindh, no need of adopting un ..

Better curriculum in Sindh, no need of adopting unified syllabus: Chief Minister ..

17 minutes ago
 Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With B ..

Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With Better English - Borrell

17 minutes ago
 Bordeaux's Kalu to resume training after mid-match ..

Bordeaux's Kalu to resume training after mid-match collapse

17 minutes ago
 UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban Fr ..

UNSC Currently Not Discussing Excluding Taliban From Terrorist List - Source

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with No ..

Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with Norway: Foreign Secy

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.