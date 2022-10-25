UrduPoint.com

Washington is de facto lowering the status of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in the United States by not issuing visas to the members of the Russian delegation, Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday

The conference will be held in Washington from October 26-28. The Russian delegation of representatives of state corporation Rosatom and technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor planned to take part in it.

"I double-checked a few hours ago, and no visas have been issued. Although they (the US side) claim that one person was given a visa. In total there were 12 of us high-ranking representatives of Rosatom and its subsidiaries who expected to participate in this conference," Ulyanov said on the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Discussing the prospects of nuclear energy in the 21st century without Russia, a nuclear state, is a "frivolous" and "disreputable" decision, the Russian envoy said.

"The Americans have de facto lowered the quality of the event that they are hosting," the diplomat said.

Ulyanov also noted that a video message from Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev will be shown on the opening day of the IAEA's international ministerial conference.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that the refusal of the United States to issue visas to the Russian delegation to the IAEA conference grossly violates the agreement between the IAEA and the state hosting the event, which makes one wonder about the feasibility of holding international forums in the United States.

