US Lowers COVID-19 Travel Advisory for Germany, Austria to 'Exercise Increased Caution'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States has issued updated travel advisories for Germany and Austria, saying that the citizens who travel to these countries should "exercise increased caution," the US State Department said on Tuesday.

"This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and reissued with updates, lowered to a Level 2 - Exercise Increased Caution. Armenia. Austria. Bulgaria. Czech Republic. Germany. Serbia," the statement said.

Previous US advisory notes said that Austria and Germany were on Level 3 which meant that Washington asked the citizens to reconsider travel to these countries due to COVID-19.