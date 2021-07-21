UrduPoint.com
US Lowers COVID-19 Travel Advisory For India, But Raises UK To Highest Level - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Lowers COVID-19 Travel Advisory for India, But Raises UK to Highest Level - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The US State Department said on Tuesday that it has removed India from its "Do Not Travel" list but recommends Americans not to travel to the United Kingdom given the spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.

The US State Department also said it does not recommend Americans traveler to Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Fiji and the British Virgin Islands.

In addition, the advisory recommends Americans reconsider travel to Cabo Verde, Pakistan and Poland and exercise increased caution when traveling to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Moldova.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also put the United Kingdom on the highest, fourth level COVID-19 risk rank , noting that even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of getting and spreading the coronavirus variants.

