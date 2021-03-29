UrduPoint.com
US Made Clear Escalation Of Violence In Myanmar Will Cost Military Regime - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United States is concerned about the escalation of violence in Myanmar and stressed that the country's military will pay a price for it, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent escalation of violence against peaceful protesters in Burma [Myanmar].

Burmese security forces are responsible for hundreds of deaths since they perpetrated a coup on February 1,"Psaki said. "The Burmese junta continues to use lethal force against its own people. Last week's killing of children is just the most recent example of the horrific nature of the violence perpetrated by the military regime. We continue to make clear that we will impose costs on the military regime for the deadly violence against peaceful protesters and the suppression of human rights."

More Stories From World

