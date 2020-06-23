UrduPoint.com
US Made It Clear At Vienna Meeting That Future Of New START Still Undecided - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:02 PM

US Made It Clear at Vienna Meeting That Future of New START Still Undecided - Ryabkov

The United States made it clear at a meeting in Vienna that it was still undecided if the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) would be extended, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The United States made it clear at a meeting in Vienna that it was still undecided if the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) would be extended, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, during yesterday's meeting in Vienna, we did not feel that the US was ready to accept our logic in favor of the extension [of the New START] without preconditions. They apparently continue the process of relevant reflection," Ryabkov said commenting on the results of the meeting.

