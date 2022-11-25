MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) An US-made missile fired by the Ukrainian military injured three civilians in eastern Ukraine in September, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing eyewitnesses and recovered debris of the missile.

According to the report, a US-made AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missile, which was fired from a fighter jet, hit an empty apartment of a five-story building in the city of Kramatorsk on September 26.

The media said locals began posting photos of the missile's debris on social media. The next morning, the media's correspondents recovered some of the missile's debris from the site and physically inspected a piece of shrapnel that contained an assembly number of an AGM-88B missile.

The intended target of the missile is unknown, but it is possible that it hit the building after it was unable to find a designated target and ran out of fuel, the media said, adding that the missile will keep flying in search of another target if it misses its original goal.

A Ukrainian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman did not respond to comments about the missile strike, the report said.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against further involvement in the conflict, while the European Union, the United States, and NATO have maintained that they are not a party to the hostilities despite training Ukrainian soldiers, sending their instructors and hardware to Ukraine, and providing intelligence.

In April, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.