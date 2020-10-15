US Made Over 5,000 Arrests Since July in Federal Crime Crackdown - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) More than 5,000 suspects have been arrested including almost 250 on homicide charges as part of Operation Legend, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Since Operation Legend's launch in July 2020, more than 5,000 arrests - including approximately 247 for homicide - have been made; more than 2,000 firearms have been seized," the release said.

Authorities also seized nearly 500 Pounds of drugs including heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in addition to more than $7.3 million in narcotics proceeds, the release added.

Of the more than 5,000 individuals arrested, approximately 1,057 have been charged with Federal offenses. Some 568 of those defendants have been charged with firearms offenses, while approximately 411 have been charged with drug-related crimes, the release said.