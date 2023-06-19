US-Made Sniper Ammunition Still Reaching Russian Market Despite Sanctions - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Thousands of US-made bullets for sniper rifles are still reaching Russia despite the numerous sanctions imposed on the country's military sector, Politico reported on Monday.

The bullets, fabricated by US-based company Hornady, have been disclosed in declarations of non-conformity by Promtehkhnologiya and Tetis, two companies located in Russia, and sanctioned by Washington, the report said.

Promtehkhnologiya declared in August 2022 that it planned to source a batch of 102,200 .338 Lapua Magnum lead bullets for use in the assembly of hunting cartridges for civilian weapons, the report said.

Meanwhile, Tetis has disclosed two recent shipments of Hornady bullets, including most recently a batch of 300,000 units in April.

Hornady's CEO Steve Hornady denied that any of its ammunition had been sold to Russia "in wartime," noting that the company cut its ties with the Russian market as soon as Russia's special operation in Ukraine began.

Promtehkhnologiya has also apparently secured shipments of ammunition from the European Union, despite the bloc's sanctions on Russia, the report said.

The Slovenian company Valerian sent 460,000 units that it called "Orsis hunting cartridges," mainly the .338 Lapua Magnum type, to Promtehkhnologiya on four separate shipments since February 24, 2022.

Promtehkhnologiya denied having filled custom declarations to import ammunition, the report said, and also denied having any ties with Hornady. Tetis reportedly did not respond to a request for comment on the issue.

According to the report, the apparent shipments add to the evidence that supplies of lethal and non-lethal military equipment continue to reach Russia event though western states have imposed unprecedented comprehensive sanctions on Moscow in response to its special military operation in Ukraine.