US Mail-Bombing Terrorist Kaczynski Dies in Prison - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, the American domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber, died in prison on Saturday morning at the age of 81, media reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Kaczynski was held in a maximum security prison in Colorado, but in December 2021 he was transferred due to poor health to a medical facility in North Carolina, ABC news reported.

Between 1978 and 1995, he launched a nationwide mail bombing campaign, sending explosive devices to universities and offices of air carriers, in a bid to attract attention to what he believed was the erosion of human freedom by modern technologies. Sixteen bombs sent by Kaczynski killed three people and injured over 20.

He was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison.