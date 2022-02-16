US Main Goal in Asia-Pacific Creating Threats to Russia, China, North Korea - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

The main goal of the United States policy in Asia-Pacific is to create threats to Russia, China and North Korea, Mikhail Popov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta

"The main goal of the military policy of the United States in the Asia-Pacific region is to create a threat to China, Russia and North Korea. To achieve this, the Pacific Deterrence Initiative is being implemented since 2020, and $5-7 billion annually is spent on it," Popov said.

According to Popov, the US has created the largest grouping of troops that includes 200 facilities.