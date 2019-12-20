The United States maintains contacts with the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro through its mission at the United Nations, but is not engaged in any negotiations, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United States maintains contacts with the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro through its mission at the United Nations , but is not engaged in any negotiations, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Friday.

"There is one form of necessary contacts and that's in New York, because they hold the credential at the United Nations," Abrams said in response to a question about the United States latest contacts with the Venezuelan government. "Other than that, we have ways of sending messages to the regime when we want to but there are no talks or negotiations underway."

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that accepts the credentials of member states representatives, including those of Venezuelan Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada.

The text of the resolution noted that the US representative dissociated from the adoption of the resolution solely with respect to the acceptance of the credentials submitted by the Maduro government on behalf of Venezuela.

In April, US Vice President Mike Pence said the United States is preparing to introduce a resolution at the United Nations calling for the revocation of Moncada's credentials and recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's envoy at the world body.

In January, Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. The United States and some of its allies recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and numerous other states said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet and of participating in attempts to force a change of government in Venezuela so as to allow Washington to control the country's vast natural resources.