MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The US military will not fight with the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, a position that remains constant for the United States, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"Basic US position in this comes down to single clear point, which is: we are going to support Ukraine without having US boots on the ground and American soldiers fighting Russian soldiers and that will remain consistent throughout the course of this conflict," Sullivan told the NBC news broadcaster on Sunday.

The US does not want the conflict in Ukraine to "end up in World War 3 with Russia," Sullivan added.