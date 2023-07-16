Open Menu

US Maintains Position That US Troops Won't Fight Russians In Ukraine - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 08:10 PM

US Maintains Position That US Troops Won't Fight Russians in Ukraine - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The US military will not fight with the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, a position that remains constant for the United States, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"Basic US position in this comes down to single clear point, which is: we are going to support Ukraine without having US boots on the ground and American soldiers fighting Russian soldiers and that will remain consistent throughout the course of this conflict," Sullivan told the NBC news broadcaster on Sunday.

The US does not want the conflict in Ukraine to "end up in World War 3 with Russia," Sullivan added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House United States Sunday World War

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

3 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

4 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

5 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

20 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

20 hours ago
 s

S

20 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World