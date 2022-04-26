US Maintains Right to Ensure Its Own Security, Denies Other Nations Same - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The United States denies Russia its right to protect its own borders but reserves the right to ensure own security whenever it sees fit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"At the same time, when the United States spontaneously decides that somewhere over 10 000 kilometers away something is threatening their interests, be it in Yugoslavia or in Iraq or other places in the middle East, they send troops, bomb civilian infrastructure without a second thought, having no legal torments, without any attempts to even check with the international law and the UN charter, as they did it in Belgrade when they bombed bridges, passenger trains, a tv center," the minister said on the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.

Lavrov also recalled how the US launched a military operation in Iraq, though the country posed no genuine threat to US territory.

"I will repeat, this was all an ocean away, this 'threat' to US security," the Russian minister said.

"They believe they are entitled to ensure their safety whenever they feel it's necessary, while denying us our right to protect our borders and territories where Russian people live and have been persecuted for a long time by bombings, by humiliation and encroachments on their rights to language, culture and traditions," he concluded.