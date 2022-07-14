UrduPoint.com

US Maintains Syria Deconfliction Channels With Russia To Avoid Miscalculation - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States continues to maintain air and ground deconfliction channels with Russia in Syria to protect the Coalition forces and avoid any miscalculation, senior Pentagon official Dana Stroul said at a virtual middle East Institute conference.

"The coalition maintains air and ground deconfliction channels with the Russian military solely to protect Coalition forces and reduce the risk of an adverting escalation or miscalculation," Stroul, who is Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, said on Wednesday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said in March that the US deconfliction relationship with Russia in Syria has been very professional.

The US has conducted multiple strikes against terrorist leaders inside Syria in recent weeks, including one on Tuesday that killed two members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Damascus has said the United States is in Syria illegally to steal the country's oil under the excuse of fighting terrorists.

