US Makes 5th Distribution to Victims of Madoff Ponzi Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Victims of financier Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme, which collapsed in 2008 with tens of thousands of investors facing losses, will receive $378 million in compensation in the fifth payout, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"The Madoff Victim Fund (MVF) began its fifth distribution of approximately $378.5 million in funds forfeited to the U.S. Government in connection with the Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BLMIS) fraud scheme, bringing the total distributed to over $2.7 billion to nearly 38,000 victims worldwide. In this distribution, payments will be sent to over 26,000 victims across the globe, bringing their total recovery to 73.

65 percent," the release said.

Tuesday's distribution was the fifth in a series of payments that will eventually return over $4 billion to victims as compensation for losses they suffered from the collapse of the BLMIS, the release said

For decades, Madoff used his position as Chairman of BLMIS, the investment advisory business he founded in 1960, to steal billions from his clients, the release added.

In June 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years after pleading guilty to charges that he had turned his wealth management business into the world's largest Ponzi scheme, benefiting himself, his family and select members of his inner circle.