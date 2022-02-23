UrduPoint.com

US Makes Available $450Mln To Boost US Ports Capacity, Supply Chains- Transportation Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 10:40 PM

US Makes Available $450Mln to Boost US Ports Capacity, Supply Chains- Transportation Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The US Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that $450 million in new grant funding is available to help ports in the United States increase their capacity and streamline the movement of good through the existing supply chains.

"We're proud to announce this funding to help ports improve their infrastructure - to get goods moving more efficiently and help keep costs under control for American families," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The Transportation Secretary explained that the "pot of money," which will pay for port-related projects through the Port Infrastructure Development Program, represents the largest investment in the program ever.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill championed by the Biden administration will invest $17 billion in the United States' ports and waterways over the next ten years and beyond, according to the Transportation Department.

Related Topics

United States Money Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

2 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

4 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

4 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

4 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

5 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>