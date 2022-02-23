US Makes Available $450Mln to Boost US Ports Capacity, Supply Chains- Transportation Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The US Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that $450 million in new grant funding is available to help ports in the United States increase their capacity and streamline the movement of good through the existing supply chains.

"We're proud to announce this funding to help ports improve their infrastructure - to get goods moving more efficiently and help keep costs under control for American families," US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

The Transportation Secretary explained that the "pot of money," which will pay for port-related projects through the Port Infrastructure Development Program, represents the largest investment in the program ever.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill championed by the Biden administration will invest $17 billion in the United States' ports and waterways over the next ten years and beyond, according to the Transportation Department.