US Makes No Demands On Russia To End Military Relationship With Syria - Special Envoy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States does not demand that Russian troops leave Syria as a condition for a political solution to the conflict in the latter as Russo-Syrian military ties date back to the pre-war era, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We have not held out as a condition for the political solution to the conflict that the long-standing Russian military relationship with the government of Syria has to end. We haven't held that out," Rayburn, who is also US Special Envoy for Syria, told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rayburn explained that the US formula for political settlement calls for withdrawal of foreign forces that arrived in Syria in 2011 or later while Russia has had a naval base in the Syrian city of Tartus since the Cold War.

"So the Russians had a naval presence there for decades before 2011. We have not tried to press for their pre-existing relationship to end," he said.

Rayburn added that it will be up to a future Syrian government and the Syrian people to decide on their foreign relations and the United States "rely on them to do that."

