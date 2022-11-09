US Makes No Efforts to Resume Strategic Stability Dialogue With Russia - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The US government is not making any attempts to revive the strategic stability dialogue with Russia, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The dialogue on strategic stability launched in 2021, within the framework of which discussions were held on possible agreements to replace the START, was 'frozen' at the initiative of the American side," Antonov said. "Washington is not taking any practical steps towards its resumption."