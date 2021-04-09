UrduPoint.com
US Makes Up 'Stories' About Navalny's Detention, Itself Violates Prisoners' Rights -Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The United States is making up 'stories' about detention conditions of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny while itself violates rights of prisoners, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"We raise the issue in front of the American side, and we do it constantly at various levels, the issue of the release of all unjustly convicted or detained Russian citizens and their return to their homeland on humanitarian grounds. However, official Washington, which is constantly concerned about human rights throughout the world, but not at home, ignores our arguments. Instead, they just make up 'stories', say nonsense about the conditions of detention of Russian convicts, in particular, Navalny," Zakharova said during a briefing.

