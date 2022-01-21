US Making False Allegations on Russia Disinformation About Ukraine to Stall Talks -Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The United States are spreading fake information about the alleged Russian disinformation campaign against Ukraine to hinder the security guarantees negotiations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"Within a few hours @StateDept published 3 documents designed to incriminate Russian authorities and state media. We didn't see anything new. #Washington keeps replicating unfounded allegations and continues to call current developments in 'myths of propaganda,'" Antonov said on late Thursday, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Twitter page.

"This is another thing which wonders most. It is the scale of verbal interventions that our colleagues are resorting to on the eve of the upcoming meeting of the heads Russian and US foreign ministries in #Geneva," he added.

On Thursday, a US senior official said during a press briefing that the Russian security services were utilizing the country's media outlets - including RT, Sputnik and RIA Novosti - to falsely present Ukraine as an aggressor.