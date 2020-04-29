US Making Plans to Reopen Embassy in Venezuela - Pompeo

The United States is planning to reopen its embassy in Venezuela, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States is planning to reopen its embassy in Venezuela, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"I've asked my team to update our plans to reopen the US embassy in Caracas so that we are ready to go as soon as [Venezuela President Nicolas] Maduro steps aside and I am confident that we will raise that flag again in Caracas," Pompeo said.