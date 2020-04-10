UrduPoint.com
US Making Use Of Coronavirus Pandemic To Discredit Syrian Government - Russian Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

US Making Use of Coronavirus Pandemic to Discredit Syrian Government - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The United States is making use of the coronavirus pandemic for discrediting the Syrian government over its alleged inability to efficiently counter the spreading of the infection, the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation said on Friday.

"The US continues cynically making use of the global problem for discrediting the Syrian leadership through promoting a propaganda campaign of its inability to efficiently counter the spreading of the coronavirus in the country, and of its responsibility for the degradation of the epidemiological situation, including in Rukban and Al-Hawl refugee camps," the coordination center said in a statement.

