US, Malaysia Agree To Cooperate In Indo-Pacific Via ASEAN, Other Fora - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:40 PM

US, Malaysia Agree to Cooperate in Indo-Pacific Via ASEAN, Other Fora - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein discussed the need to boost bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and via other fora, Department of State spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Hishammuddin reflected on the shared interests between our nations and discussed their desire to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including through ASEAN and other multilateral fora," the statement said.

The two officials also affirmed the key role of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific and the lawful uses of the South China Sea, the statement also said.

Blinken and Hishammuddin also expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar, the statement added.

The Asia-Pacific region is burdened  by several territorial disputes in the South China and East China seas that involve China, Japan, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines.

China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims.

