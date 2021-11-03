UrduPoint.com

US, Malaysia Military Drills Through November 11 To Feature Jungle Operations - Army

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The US and Malaysian military launched Exercise Keris Strike this week featuring jungle warfare, the US Army Pacific said.

"This year marks the 25th iteration of the exercise which contributes to enhancing US and Malaysian defense readiness and tactical interoperability while strengthening bilateral relationships," the US Army Pacific said in a press release on Tuesday.

Approximately 27 US personnel will participate in this year's exercise consisting of jungle operations and squad-level tactics, the release said.

