US, Maldives Sign Defense Agreement To Bolster Security In Indian Ocean

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:41 PM

US, Maldives Sign Defense Agreement to Bolster Security in Indian Ocean

The United States and the south Asian country Maldives have committed to a defense partnership to enhance security in the Indian Ocean, the Pentagon said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The United States and the south Asian country Maldives have committed to a defense partnership to enhance security in the Indian Ocean, the Pentagon said in a press release on Friday.

"Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Reed Werner and Maldivian Minister of Defense Mariya Didi signed the 'Framework for US Department of Defense-Maldives Ministry of Defence Defense and Security Relationship' in Philadelphia on September 10," the release said.

The Pentagon said the defense partnership will boost cooperation between both countries in the Indian Ocean.

Reed and the Maldivian Defense Minister agreed to soon schedule the first defense and security dialogue between the two countries.

