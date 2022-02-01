UrduPoint.com

US Man Charged For Teaching Bomb Making To Person Targeting Authorities - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022

US Man Charged for Teaching Bomb Making to Person Targeting Authorities - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) North Carolina resident Christopher Arthur has been indicted for teaching how to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to a man he knew intended to try and kill law enforcement, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Duplin County man has been charged in an indictment for teaching another individual how to make and use an explosive, knowing that the individual intended to use that instruction in the attempted murder of Federal law enforcement," the release said on Monday.

The Justice Department alleged that at his home in May of last year, Arthur explained how to place and activate IEDs to the person.

And a search of his home uncovered "multiple IEDs, an IED striker plate, an electronic IED trigger and other IED components, a pistol suppressor, bulk gunpowder, and mixed Tannerite explosive."

Law enforcement officials said on May 27, 2020, that law enforcement in New York stopped the man and shot and killed him after a two-hour police pursuit and a shootout. Law enforcement searched his vehicle and found three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and cell phone records that linked the dead man to Christopher Arthur.

