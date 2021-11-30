UrduPoint.com

US Man Charged With Assault on Law Enforcement During January 6 Riot - Justice Dept.

Timothy Desjardnis, a resident of the US state of Rhode Island, has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the January 6 events at the Capitol, the Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Timothy Desjardnis, a resident of the US state of Rhode Island, has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the January 6 events at the Capitol, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A Rhode Island man has been charged with assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous weapon and other crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election," Justice Department said in a press release.

The charges against the defendant include assaulting multiple law enforcement officers, civil disorder and impeding officers using a broken wood table leg while being in a restricted building, the release said.

Desjardnis is currently in custody in Rhode Island on unrelated charges and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at a date to be scheduled later, the release added.

In the ten months since January 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 US states for crimes related to the events at the Capitol, according to the Justice Department.

